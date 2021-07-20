Not-for-profit Focus: No One Ever Stands Alone (NESA)

Not-for-profit Focus

There are many small non-profits of various types which impress us here at NFP Resource.

In this series we feature some of them.

No One Ever Stands Alone (NESA)

Name of Organisation: No One Ever Stands Alone (NESA)

Type of Organisation: Registered NZ Charity

Website/Facebook etc: nesa.org.nz

Contact details: info@nesa.org.nz

When was your organisation founded? 2016

What moved you/the founder(s) to set up the organisation? Can you tell us why there is a need for your service? We support victims and families across New Zealand who have been impacted by a drunk or drugged driving vehicle crash. As a New Zealand charity, we believe that when we all stand together, No One Ever Stands Alone.

What do you do? Promote sober and drug free driving, and support victims and families.

Where do you operate? Nationally across New Zealand

How are you funded? Private donations and grants

How many staff/volunteers? 15 Volunteers

What extra resources do you need? Connections and free products for our Ambassador programme

Are you connected to any other organisation? yes

What advice would you give to someone thinking about setting up a charitable organisation? do a lot of networking

Contact Person: Leah Abrams

Email: leah@nesa.org.nz