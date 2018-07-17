Lotteries Grant funds mentoring for nonprofits in the Bay of Plenty

Business Mentors NZ is a not-for-profit organisation that was developed to help business owners gain support or guidance with their business. Often this is just to gain a fresh approach, help avoid some common pitfalls or be held accountable to someone outside their normal support network.

There are three programmes on offer – for trading business owners, not-for-profit organisations and business startups. For more info click here. In each case, mentors donate their time, but a registration fee is required to cover some operating costs of the programme.

The Community Mentor programme enables key personnel of not-for-profit organisations to access a mentor for up to 12 months to help implement a change, provide an independent perspective or a dose of inspiration. The registration fee is $225 + gst. Once we have received a client registration we work hard to match with the most suitable mentor available.

A grant from NZ Lotteries has been awarded to cover a limited number of registration fees for the Community Mentor programme in the Bay of Plenty region. To learn more about the programme or discuss eligibility criteria for the registration grant, please contact Gayle Hardie, BOP Mentor Manager, via email mentors@tauranga.org.nz or phone on 07 577 9823.