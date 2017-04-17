Starting 3rd May 2017: We invite you to join us at Milford Baptist Church, on Auckland’s North Shore, to have a look at the Bible through a video course called Long Story Short. Over eleven Wednesday evenings we will explore the history and content of the Bible so that you can make up your own mind about it.

The evening starts with a hot meal at 7 pm, then we’ll watch the video and there will be time to talk about what we’ve seen. The sessions will finish at 9 pm.

