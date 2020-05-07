List of non-profits and charities in New Zealand

Updated Post

A frequent enquiry we receive at NFP Resource is “Do you have a list of NZ Non-profits?”

We do not know of any composite list of all not-for-profit organisations in New Zealand. However, a listing of all Registered NZ Charities (including those which have been de-registered) can be downloaded from the DIA Charities website. (Go to the search page on the website.)

For a detailed list of charities and their purposes, areas of operation, contact details, officers, etc, select “Advanced Search” which allows you to search on various parameters and download the results as a csv file which can be opened as an Excel spreadsheet.):

www.charities.govt.nz

The “Charities’ data ‘how to’ guide” should help you to navigate your way through the search capability.

Of course, not all non profit organisations are registered charities.

The registers of Trusts and Incorporated Societies are maintained by the Companies Office https://companies-register.companiesoffice.govt.nz/

Unfortunately you have to search the registers independently, the search function is more limited, and you would have to make a stab at finding appropriate keywords such as ‘children’ or ‘auckland’ etc

The IRD maintain a database of Donee Organisations. Recently the tax law was changed so that only registered NZ charities can become donee organisations. However those donee organisations that had the status prior to the law change remain on the register. The list of approved donee organisations can be accessed here: https://www.ird.govt.nz/roles/charities/tax-exemptions-for-charities

You can download the whole list (29,000+) or do a keyword search but all you get is a list of names! Then you would have to do some detective work!

A memory Tree also has a list of some named charities https://www.amemorytree.co.nz/donate_to_charity.php

NZSearch also has a limited directory. It is a little out of date having been somewhat placed in the shadow by Google. http://www.nzsearch.co.nz/

