Key Health and Safety Tips for a non-profit organisation

- Make sure all paid staff and volunteers complete a comprehensive induction when they start, and re-induct them annually.
- Make sure everyone understands all the risks in your organisation, and that you have adequate controls in place to manage them – the simplest way of doing this is to create a Risk Register.
- Make sure you think about all the types of emergency scenarios and have a written emergency plan that everyone in the organisation understands.
- Make sure you have the appropriate policies and procedures in placed which are signed by everyone.
- Develop a process for reporting hazards, incidents and accidents.
- Develop a Health and Safety Policy and review it annually.
