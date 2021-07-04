Key Health and Safety Tips for a non-profit organisation

Published by NFP Editor on

  1. Make sure all paid staff and volunteers complete a comprehensive induction when they start, and re-induct them annually.
  2. Make sure everyone understands all the risks in your organisation, and that you have adequate controls in place to manage them – the simplest way of doing this is to create a Risk Register.
  3. Make sure you think about all the types of emergency scenarios and have a written emergency plan that everyone in the organisation understands.
  4. Make sure you have the appropriate policies and procedures in placed which are signed by everyone.
  5. Develop a process for reporting hazards, incidents and accidents.
  6. Develop a Health and Safety Policy and review it annually.

 

Rebekah Vincent,
Managing Director
Oak Consulting NZ
Rebekah@oakconsultingnz.co.nz  
https://www.oakconsultingnz.co.nz/

(Published with permission)

 

Categories: AdministrationHealth and Safety

