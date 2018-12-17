Is it worth registering as a carity?

Q: We are thinking of registering as an NZ Charity. There seem to be a number of obligations. Is it worth doing?

A. There are a number of benefits and advantages in being a Registered NZ Charity. You must meet the charities test*, of course, and complete a detailed application online. Then there are a number of conditions that you must comply with to retain your registration. These include reporting changes (officers, rules etc) to DIA Charities Services, filing annual returns and so on. A number of small charities find the reporting regime to be somewhat onerous, and often the benefits do not outweigh the obligations, so registering as a charity is not the panacea for all ills and certainly does not assure funding! Only you (the trustees/officers) can really decide whether it is worth doing.

The DIA Charities website has a detailed list of the benefits and obligations of being a registered charity. <Visit the DIA Charities post here>

* The relief of poverty, advancement of education, advancement of religion and other matters beneficial to the community. For more details refer to the DIA Charities website ages on how public benefit applies to each category of charitable purpose, relief of poverty, advancement of education, advancement of religion and other matters beneficial to the community.