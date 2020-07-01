Institute of Directors launches Not-for-profit governance hub

The NZ Institute of Directors (IoD) has just launched a ‘for passion and purpose’ not for profit hub that contains a range of useful information..

“More than 50 percent of IoD’s members have a not for profit role and we want to support them and the wider governance community with access to relevant, topical and useful information and resources. We hope that putting them in one easy to find place on our website will be helpful.

A lot of the information is accessible and open to all in the governance community – some pieces are just for members. I do hope you find what you need. If you have any feedback or thoughts do get in touch – and also please feel free to share the link with your networks www.iod.org.nz/nfp ”

Source – IoD