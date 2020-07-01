Institute of Directors launches Not-for-profit governance hub

Published by NFP Editor on

The NZ Institute of Directors (IoD) has just launched a  ‘for passion and purpose’ not for profit hub that contains a range of useful information..

“More than 50 percent of IoD’s members have a not for profit role and we want to support them and the wider governance community with access to relevant, topical and useful information and resources. We hope that putting them in one easy to find place on our website will be helpful.

A lot of the information is accessible and open to all in the governance community – some pieces are just for members. I do hope you find what you need. If you have any feedback or thoughts do get in touch – and also please feel free to share the link with your networks www.iod.org.nz/nfp ”

Source – IoD

Categories: charity focusResources

Related Posts

charity focus

DIA Charities Services – On line events in May

These events have now completed Free online events for charities DIA Charities Services is running a series of online events during May. A webinar via Zoom on responding to COVID-19  on Tuesday 12 May from Read more…

charity focus

AuSAE – Think Paper – Association Questions to think about

The Australasian Society of Association Executives (AuSAE) has published a useful ‘Think Paper’  to assist organisations’ thought processes as we progress through the Covid-19 pandemic. <Download the Paper>

charity focus

Keep up to date!

To receive an email when a new post is made please complete the following form. You can unsubscribe at any time and we do not share your email address, only use it for communications from Read more…