Information on COVID-19 for Non-Profits (Updated 9 April 2020)

DIA Charities Services have published information on Covid-19 for Registered Charities and intend to keep it updated.   Read the information here

In the UK, the Charities Commission have released advice for trustee meetings during Covid-19.  Read the article here

DO GOOD JOBS  Recordings of a series of free Facebook LIVE conversations and Q&A with panels of experts focused on helping do-good organisations (charities + social enterprises) get through COVID-19.           Links here

Parry Field: Covid-19 Key Legal Issues for Charities

AuSAE Resources for non-profits:   Thought Paper        Working from home

