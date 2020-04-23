Information on COVID-19 for Non-Profits (Updated 9 April 2020)

DIA Charities Services have published information on Covid-19 for Registered Charities and intend to keep it updated. Read the information here
In the UK, the Charities Commission have released advice for trustee meetings during Covid-19. Read the article here
DO GOOD JOBS Recordings of a series of free Facebook LIVE conversations and Q&A with panels of experts focused on helping do-good organisations (charities + social enterprises) get through COVID-19. Links here
Parry Field: Covid-19 Key Legal Issues for Charities
AuSAE Resources for non-profits: Thought Paper Working from home