DIA Charities have published a resource which is intended to help Tier 4 charities complete their performance report and submit their annual return.
As a registered charity you are required to complete your performance report and submit your annual return no later than six months after the end of your financial year. This short, simple guide outlines what you will need to complete your performance report and annual return easily and accurately.
Click here to download the How to complete your performance report and annual return guide.

Source: DIA Charities Newsletter October 2019

