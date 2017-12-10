Grants for food rescue – applications open

Countdown Supermarkets will give up to $120,000 to charities who work in the food rescue industry – groups which provide safe, unsold and unused food to Kiwis in need all around the country.

The grants are given under the Countdown Food Rescue Partners Contestable Fund programme, launched by the chain last year. Applications for this (2018) year’s funds are now open.

To be eligible for the fund, applicants must be from a registered charity and have a signed agreement in place with Countdown before 1 December 2017 to rescue surplus food from one or more of their supermarkets.

Applications open on 1 December 2017 and close at 5pm on 23 February 2017.

Funds for successful applicants will be announced no later than 15 March 2018.

