Governance Basics – workshop available

Have you just appointed a number of new members to your board/committee?

Does your governing body need some refresher training?

Have you been appointed to a committee or board but feel that you need some training in the basics?

Following a number of requests for affordable training in the essentials of governance from small non-profit groups, we have developed a basic workshop session which is now available in Auckland (other centres by arrangement).

The workshop can be tailored to your organisation using your own documents as examples. It can be run at a time and day to suit you at your venue or we can arrange a venue on the North Shore at modest additional cost.

The workshop includes the following topics:

Types of non-profit

Rules and Policies

Governance or Management?

Roles and Responsibilities

Meetings

Agendas

Minutes

(The workshop is designed for groups but if there is sufficient interest we would be happy to arrange a workshop for individuals. Please enquire using the links above)