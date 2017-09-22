The 2017 Global Trends in Giving Report is now available.
The first edition of the Global Trends in Giving Report is now available.
Stated as being “An annual report that examines the impact of technology, gender, generation, and ideology upon giving worldwide” the report is produced by Nonprofit Tech for Good and based upon the survey results of 4,084 donors worldwide.
The 2017 Global Trends in Giving Report summarises donor data across six continents. The report also explores the impact of gender, generation, and ideology upon giving and volunteerism.
This free report is available in English, French, and Spanish and is a sister report to the 2017 Global NGO Online Technology Report. The data from both reports are meant to help NGOs, nonprofits and charities worldwide better understand if they are using technology in the ways that their donors prefer them to, and where they need to improve.