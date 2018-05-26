GDPR and NZ NonProfits

NFP Resource has received a couple of enquiries about the GDPR and how it affects not-for-profit organisations and charities in New Zealand. We have received a plethora of emails from various newsletter publishers and those with whom we keep in contact (and a number of whom we were unaware!) seeking to update subscriptions and personal details held.

The GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is new privacy law that has been enacted by the European Union (EU) to provide better protection to the citizens of the EU. Our understanding is that unless an organisation has business in Europe or holds data on EU citizens, the GDPR does not affect NZ NonProfits although RSM advise that “its reach will be felt internationally including here in New Zealand.”

The NZ Privacy Commissioner has also published some information and Techsoup published a detailed article on the subject in April 2018. We recently found this interesting article from the Telegraph newspaper in the UK.