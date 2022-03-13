Funding Sources

Updated: March 2022

In the current climate funding is difficult and charities are often in competition with each other for the relatively limited funding available.

Sources you could consider include:

GENEROSITY NEW ZEALAND. Formerly FUNDVIEW, a a subscription service, which was often available free through a local public library. Generosity New Zealand, describes itself as “the largest digital search facility for funding information in Aotearoa.” This is a subscription service offering three priced options starting (2022) from $400 per annum.

PERPETUAL GUARDIAN, formerly GUARDIAN TRUST. “New Zealand’s pre-eminent provider of philanthropic services with a long history of structuring and honouring clients’ philanthropic intentions.” Perpetual Guardian administer a number of charitable trusts and the “Perpetual Guardian Funding Hub” which periodically lists trusts open to funding applications and an application schedule for the current year. .

DIA CHARITIES A facility allows a detailed filtered search to be made of the charities registered with the Commission under a number of categories including ‘makes grants to organisations’. Go to ‘Search the Register’ enter sector and activities.

ANCAD Annually publish the Auckland Region Funding Directory. 2022 version available (March 2022)

Other funding bodies include:

GETTING ATTENTION. 13 Top Fundraising CRMs for Nonprofit Organizations

Please note that NFP resource does not specialise in fundraising. FUNDRAISING INSTITUTE OF NEW ZEALAND provide a list of members, some of whom are fundraising consultants. See also this page on our website.