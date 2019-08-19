FREE webinar series for charities and not-for-profits who carry out some of their purposes overseas

Published by NFP Editor on

DIA Charities Services invite charities which carry out some of their purposes overseas to attend a series of free webinars from August to October 2019.

“The webinars will be delivered by officials from several government agencies including Inland Revenue, the Ministry of Justice and Charities Services, a part of the Department of Internal Affairs. The purpose of the webinars is to help you understand some of the rules and obligations that may apply to your charity or not-for-profit organisation. The webinars will cover tax rules for donee organisations and charities, protecting your organisation from terrorism financing and ways to detect and prevent fraud in your not-for-profit.”

<Full Details and Registration>

