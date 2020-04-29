Free online one-on-one clinics for charities (30 APRIL 2020)

Free online one-on-one clinics for charities

Charities Services and Hāpai Hapori Community Operations are holding online one-on-one clinics for charities on Thursday, 30 April 2020.

Talk to our team over Zoom or over the phone and get answers to the questions you have about being a registered charity. We have a range of appointments available depending on what questions you need answered. Financial reporting, funding, registration and general appointments are available with Charities Services and Hāpai Hapori staff.

You must register to attend this clinic. Find more information and register here.

We will continue to run these clinics through the year, but if you want to meet outside this time, get in touch at info@charities.govt.nz.