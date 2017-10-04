In a recent update, ANCAD (Auckland North Community and Development), advise that in partnership with the School of Accountancy at Massey University, ANCAD is developing a new FREE initiative to support local charities and other not-for-profit organisations in Auckland with their accounting needs. This initiative, Community Accounting, involves providing free accounting mentoring, advice and training to Auckland charities by Massey senior accounting students supervised by Chartered Accountants.

Contact: Geoff Andrews—Project Manager

P: 09 486 4820 / M: 021 054 6240 / E: geoff@ancad.org.nz

