Free accounting assistance for registered charities on 1 May

“Does your registered charity need some help with its Annual Return, Performance Report or some face to face support to get your head around the financial reporting standards? Charities Services’ accountants will be available on 1 May 2018 from 9am-2pm in our DIA Manukau office to help registered charities with any accounting queries related to their charity’s Annual Return, Performance Report and the financial reporting standards. If your charity would benefit from some free accounting expertise, book your appointment now! How it works We have limited appointments available, so please fill out this form and select your preferred appointment time here. The appointments will be for approx. 20 minutes, so to maximise your time with us you’ll be asked to provide: The legal name or Charities Registration number (CC number) of your charity. You can find this on the Charities Register.

A brief description of your accounting query (note: due to limited appointment times, offers will only be made to those who have included a description of their query). Once you’ve submitted your request for an appointment, we’ll get in touch with you to confirm the time of your appointment with one of our accountants.” <Register here>