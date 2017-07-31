Free accounting assistance for registered charities in your area – Book an appointment now!

Many small charities struggle with Performance Reports and their Annual Return to DIA Charities Services. 

Accountants from DIA Charities Services  “will be available on 3 August 2017 from 12 – 4pm in our DIA Manukau office to help registered charities with any accounting queries related to their charity’s Annual Return, Performance Report and the new reporting standards. If your charity would benefit from some free accounting expertise, book your appointment now. “

Appointments are 20 minutes in duration and available to Registered NZ Charities 

