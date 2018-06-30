Free accounting assistance for NonProfits in Auckland

SOURCE: ANCAD

Auckland Community Accounting

Seeking Not for Profits

Auckland Community Accounting will be training additional senior accounting students from Massey University in July to work with Not for Profits for the 2nd Semester August onwards. Auckland Community Accounting is a free service offering support and assistance to Community groups, including sporting, cultural and social service agencies within the Auckland region.

This initiative is supported by ANCAD | Massey University Albany | Foundation North | Auckland Council | Department of Internal Affairs |

Charities Services | CAANZ | RSM

If you would like your organisation to be involved or want to find out more about the programme email the Project Manager Geoff Andrews.

P: 09 486 4820 / M: 021 054 6240 / E: geoff@ancad.org.nz

facebook.com/Auckland-Community-Accounting

Read more about the project HERE

Download a flyer HERE