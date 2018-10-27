FRAUD IN THE CHARITABLE SECTOR

DIA Charities Services have just published an interesting blog post with the above title. It contains a number of lessons for the non-profit and charitable sector, many of them learned the hard way! There are also links for further reading.

The article starts: “This week is international Charity Fraud Awareness Week. The true cost of fraud in New Zealand is unknown, but what is known is that the impact of fraud and economic crime is significant and can affect all types of organisations.

The not-for profit sector is not immune.

Here at Charities Services we have uncovered examples of significant fraud during our investigations that resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars to the charitable sector. Most of these investigations revealed charities with the best of intentions that just didn’t have sufficient protections in place to prevent fraud …”

