FAQ – Conflicts of Interest

We were recently asked about the best way to manage conflicts of interest in a non-profit Board.

The DIA Charities website has a helpful post on the subject including a template for a Conflict of Interest register. The post defines a conflict of interest as “any situation where a person’s personal interest or loyalties could affect their ability to make a decision in the best interest of the charity. A conflict of interest may be actual, potential or perceived and may be financial or non-financial.”

Other useful resources:

Small Charities Library – Managing conflicts of interest | Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (acnc.gov.au)

How to Handle Conflicts of Interest On Your Not-for-profit Board – Better Boards