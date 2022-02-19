Donors and Tax Credits – Supergenerous

Published by NFP Editor on

We recently came across a Kiwi-led social enterprise offering a digital service that provides a quick and effortless way for your donors to access donation rebate funds. Although we have no personal experience with the service offered, we feel it may be worth at least investigating!

“Through Supergenerous, your donors will have the option to regift up to 33% of their past donations right back to your organisation.

When donors sign up to Supergenerous, they can claim for donation rebates for donations made to schools, charities and religious organisations for the past four years. With Supergenerous they never have to claim rebates again – we automate the once manual process every year going forward.

We’re passionate about creating a world where it’s effortless for charities and donors to capture the full value of generosity. Our service is free for nonprofits. Become a partner or learn more at  www.supergenerous.co.nz “

NFP Resource would welcome feedback from any NFP Resource users who have experienced the Supergenerous service.

Categories: AdministrationFundingFundraisingNon-profit FAQsTaxTax CreditsTax Matters

Related Posts

Accounting

Simplified reporting for Tier 4 Charities

We have frequently been called upon to assist small charities who are struggling with the complexity of the XRB reporting format required to comply with the DIA Charities Annual Report. A Tier 4 charity  is Read more…

Administration

‘Billboards for good’ initiative gives charities space and design support

New Zealand’s Lumo Digital Outdoor is teaming up with Canva, which provides a global visual-design platform, to supply charities with free outdoor inventory and creative support. New Zealand-based charities can apply for a free awareness Read more…

Accounting

Reserves Policies for Non-Profits

Thanks to Barry Baker of Grant Thornton who has provided information about a new guide entitled “Your Guide to creating a Plain English NFP Reserves Policy” Not for Profit organisations need reserves to fund organisational Read more…