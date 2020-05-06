DIA Charities Services – On line events in May

Free online events for charities

DIA Charities Services is running a series of online events during May.

A webinar via Zoom on responding to COVID-19 on Tuesday 12 May from Noon to 1pm.



The webinar answers some of the frequently asked questions charities have been asking – and explains how to maintain good governance in a challenging time. Some of the topics covered include: How charities should be operating, what they should be planning for, supporting staff and volunteers, and hitting pause or winding up. <Register>

One-on-one online clinics will be held every Thursday in May where you can ask any questions you have about being a registered charity.

Working with Hāpai Hapori Community Operations charities are invited to come and talk to the team for answers to your questions about being a registered charity. There are a range of appointments available, depending on what questions you need answered. Financial reporting, funding, registration and general appointments are available with Charities Services and Hāpai Hapori Community Operations staff.

There are appointments available every Thursday for four weeks (ending Thursday 28 May). <Register>