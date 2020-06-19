DIA CHARITIES offer one-on-one online clinics

Published by NFP Editor on

One-on-one online clinics available 

Charities Services and Hāpai Hapori Community Operations advise that they are holding online one-on-one clinics for charities every Thursday.

“Come and talk to our team to get the answers to your questions about being a registered charity. We have a range of appointments available, depending on what questions you have. Financial reporting, funding, registration and general appointments are available with Charities Services and Hāpai Hapori Community Operations staff.”

To register for a clinic click here

