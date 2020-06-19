DIA CHARITIES offer one-on-one online clinics

One-on-one online clinics available

Charities Services and Hāpai Hapori Community Operations advise that they are holding online one-on-one clinics for charities every Thursday.

“Come and talk to our team to get the answers to your questions about being a registered charity. We have a range of appointments available, depending on what questions you have. Financial reporting, funding, registration and general appointments are available with Charities Services and Hāpai Hapori Community Operations staff.”

