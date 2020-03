A series of public meetings have been announced by COGS – the calendar, covering meetings around the country, can be found here.

These meetings represent an opportunity for community groups to meet the COGS Local Distribution Committee (LDC) members to discuss local needs and priorities for funding for the 2020/21 financial year and to prepare for opening the next funding round.

The COGS funding allocation for 2019 can be found here.

The priorities for each LDC can be found here.