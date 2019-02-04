Community meetings about the Charities Act Review

The Government is reviewing the Charities Act 2005 to ensure that it is effective and fit for purpose.

The Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has announced a series of community meetings in March and April 2019 about the review. Anyone interested in the review is welcome to attend the meetings, which will be held in 21 locations.

Flyers about the meetings are available online:

• a general flyer for all charities

• a pānui for Māori charities

• a charities flyer in Te Reo Māori

• a Pasifika charities flyer.

The DIA policy team will be presenting at the meetings, where charities will be encouraged to share their experiences of being registered and meeting the Act’s requirements. Presentations will also be made by two non-government speakers, Dave Henderson and Sue Barker, who have philanthropic funding to gather community-sourced evidence to feed into the review.

The meetings will provide information to assist you to make submissions online in response to a DIA discussion document, to be released in late February 2019.

The DIA Policy team, which is arranging meetings, is separate from the Charities Services team which regulates charities.

You can find more information, including dates and locations, on the website at www.dia.govt.nz/charitiesreview

See previous post on this subject