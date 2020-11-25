Closing Soon! Engage a FREE University Student Team to Create Your 2021 Marketing Strategy

Published by NFP Editor on

Engage a FREE University Student Team to Create Your 2021 Marketing Strategy

The Australian Charity Guide advises of a “Fantastic Opportunity Open to all Australian and NZ Charities/NFP’s” – applications close 1 December 2020

The Global Scope is a student employability program endorsed by the NSW Government and delivered by Practera for the University of Sydney Business School, which will run from 18th January – 5th February 2021. Students will analyse current marketing trends, your competitor landscape and provide recommendations on your 2021 marketing strategy.

There is no cost for your organisation to participate. During this 3-week virtual program a student team will work on:

• Best marketing channels (social media, email marketing, paid advertising etc)
• Recommended content strategy and key messages
• Indicative cost / benefit analysis of implementing recommendations
• Research on how you can apply for the $10,000USD per month Google Ad Grant available for charities / NFPs

You will get a team of approximately 5 students who commit to:

• Spend collectively 250 hours on your project across 3 weeks
• Produce a tailored report for your organisation addressing the challenges outlined in your project brief
• Work virtually (no office space required) and communicate with you consistently

To apply, please click HERE to submit your project by Tuesday, 1st December 2020.

Categories: AdministrationNEWSResourcesSeminars, Workshops, TrainingVolunteers

Related Posts

Administration

Office space in Central Auckland available for non-profit organisation

Central City Office Space available for NFPs Looking for quality office space in the city at suburban prices? The Auckland Methodist Central Parish has approximately 20m2 of top floor, loft-style secure office space available at Read more…

Accounting

Charity Law, Accounting and Regulating Conference (CLAARC) – Audio/Report

Steven Moe of ParryField Lawyers advises that 300 people attended the CLAARC 2020 Charity Law Conference “Responding to COVID-19 – how might we #buildbackbetter?”  on 4 November, and the full 7 hours of audio has Read more…

Administration

The Sector’s Numbers 2019-2020

The Charities Services 2019/2020 Annual Review includes the following statistics: 27,864 Registered NZ Charities 108,244 charity officers 200 groups 140,000 people work in the charity sector (5% of NZ workforce) 235,000 volunteers, 1.6 million hrs/year Read more…