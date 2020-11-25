Closing Soon! Engage a FREE University Student Team to Create Your 2021 Marketing Strategy

Engage a FREE University Student Team to Create Your 2021 Marketing Strategy

The Australian Charity Guide advises of a “Fantastic Opportunity Open to all Australian and NZ Charities/NFP’s” – applications close 1 December 2020

The Global Scope is a student employability program endorsed by the NSW Government and delivered by Practera for the University of Sydney Business School, which will run from 18th January – 5th February 2021. Students will analyse current marketing trends, your competitor landscape and provide recommendations on your 2021 marketing strategy.

There is no cost for your organisation to participate. During this 3-week virtual program a student team will work on:

• Best marketing channels (social media, email marketing, paid advertising etc)

• Recommended content strategy and key messages

• Indicative cost / benefit analysis of implementing recommendations

• Research on how you can apply for the $10,000USD per month Google Ad Grant available for charities / NFPs

You will get a team of approximately 5 students who commit to:

• Spend collectively 250 hours on your project across 3 weeks

• Produce a tailored report for your organisation addressing the challenges outlined in your project brief

• Work virtually (no office space required) and communicate with you consistently

To apply, please click HERE to submit your project by Tuesday, 1st December 2020.