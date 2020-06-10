Charting the Future

Steven Moe and Craig Fisher are leading members of the NFP Community in NZ. They have collaborated on a thoughtful and insightful paper that “looks at challenges faced by the Covid-19 crisis, poses 7 hard questions we need to be asking and examines where the opportunities are.”

From the Introduction: “Covid-19 is forcing us to ask some hard questions. Our focus in this paper is on charities, NGOs, NFPs and community sector organisations as it has accelerated conversations for them about sustainability. However, many of these concepts will apply to other organisations as well in this unique moment in time.

Early explorers like those described in the quote who sailed to new placed relied on charts, maps, stars. We also are headed towards new locations as a result of the crisis and we need to be asking the right questions to get there. In this paper we want to dive deep into some key issues that we see organisations are facing in order to provide a constructive framework for considering the future.

We don’t have all the answers. But there are lots of fantastic minds, skills and experience within our sector. Hence, we hope that some of the questions and provocations that we pose within this paper will further assist firing up some lively neurons to help organisations change and thrive.”

The paper can be downloaded here.

About the authors:

Steven Moe is a Partner at Parry Field Lawyers with 20 years experience and a focus on empowering impact. He has worked as a lawyer in Wellington (3 years), London (3 years), Tokyo (4 years), Sydney (4 years) and since 2016 based in Christchurch. He hosts the podcast seeds with 180+ interviews and wrote the book “Social Enterprises in NZ: A Legal Handbook“. He is Chair of Community Finance (impact investing with a social housing focus) and shared some of his journey here. His profile has more: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-moe-0b3b008a/

Steven can be contacted on:

E stevenmoe@parryfield.com

T +64 21 761 292

Craig Fisher FCA: Craig is a Consultant with RSM and a professional director with a strong interest in governance, audit and assurance, and sustainability of impactful organisations. He is a Fellow Chartered Accountant with nearly 30 years of public accountancy experience, a former Audit Partner, and the former Chairman of the RSM New Zealand group. Passionate about a strong and healthy Aotearoa he holds a range of interesting governance roles. More details of his experience can be found here: https://www.linkedin.com/in/craigfishernz/

Craig can be contacted on:

E craig.fisher@rsmnz.co.nz

T +64 21 899 848