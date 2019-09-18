Charity Fraud Awareness Week

Charity Fraud Awareness Week is 21-25 October

Fraud is a threat to every organisation, charities included. Charity Fraud Awareness Week brings everyone involved in the charity and not-for-profit sectors together to promote openness and honesty about fraud. This year there are five themes: Understanding charity fraud; Fundraising fraud; Cybercrime and cybersecurity; Internal (insider) fraud; and Keeping data safe.

Charity Fraud Awareness Week is led by the Charities Commission of England and Wales, and supported by a coalition of more than 40 regulators, charities, law enforcers, representative bodies and other not-for-profit stakeholders from around the world, including Charities Services.

Get involved

  • Charities are invited to take part through social media using #CharityFraudOut
  • Organise activities aimed at your staff and volunteers, members and beneficiaries, donors and supporters, customers and clients
  • Pre-register for the free online charity fraud awareness hub
  • Download, use and share the free e-learning resources, practical help sheets and case studies

Source: DIA Charities Newsletter
