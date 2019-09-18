|Charity Fraud Awareness Week is 21-25 October
Fraud is a threat to every organisation, charities included. Charity Fraud Awareness Week brings everyone involved in the charity and not-for-profit sectors together to promote openness and honesty about fraud. This year there are five themes: Understanding charity fraud; Fundraising fraud; Cybercrime and cybersecurity; Internal (insider) fraud; and Keeping data safe.
Charity Fraud Awareness Week is led by the Charities Commission of England and Wales, and supported by a coalition of more than 40 regulators, charities, law enforcers, representative bodies and other not-for-profit stakeholders from around the world, including Charities Services.
Get involved
Source: DIA Charities Newsletter
Accounting
Tax and Charities
(Updated 18 Sep 2019) If a non-profit organisation is registered as a Charity with DIA Charities, and has indicated during the application process that Koha/Donations will be a source of funding, it will be recognised Read more…