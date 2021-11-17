Charity Focus – Techsoup New Zealand

Who is TechSoup New Zealand?

TechSoup New Zealand is a registered charity and not-for-profit organisation committed to building stronger communities through technology.

TechSoup New Zealand supports the sector through donated and discounted IT products, online training, and specialised consulting services. Their program is free to join and access.

TechSoup New Zealand Donated and Discounted Technology

TechSoup New Zealand provides the New Zealand charity sector with significant discounts on the IT hardware and software you need the most. receive up to 96% off RRP on brands such as Microsoft, Adobe, Amazon, Zoom, Lenovo, Acer, and many more.

TechSoup New Zealand Upcoming Webinars

TechSoup run Webinars and online training programs, designed specifically for the needs of people working in not-for-profits, with many free to attend.

 

