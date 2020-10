DIA Charities Services have published their 2019/2020 Annual Review.

“It outlines the work we’ve done this year and our key priorities for the year ahead. We also showcase information about the charitable sector, highlighting the important mahi (work) charities do.”

Topics covered include:

The Charities Act

The year in number

Reporting Standards

Covid 19

Good Governance – a Case Study

The report is available online. <Read the Charities Services Annual Review here.>