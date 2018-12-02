Applications for Catapult Community Leaders Scholarship now open
How do you create a bold and exciting vision for your not for profit? How do you align and inspire people to that vision? How do you influence people within and outside your organisation? These are just some of the things the four recipients of Catapult’s 2019 Community Leaders Scholarships can look forward to learning when they attend Catapult Leadership programmes on fully paid scholarships each worth $5,400.
Applications for these four scholarships on Catapult Leadership – a four-day residential leadership programme – are now open to people working in the not-for-profit sector. Applications are due by 28 February 2019.
<Information and Registration>
Here’s what some past recipients have said:
- “This programme far exceeded my expectations … It is second to none in my opinion.” – Scott Miller (Volunteering NZ)
- ” …the programme has been life transforming. I would highly recommend the course if you are genuinely willing to challenge yourself in assessing your current leadership.” – Tayyaba Khan (ChangeMakers Refugee Forum)
- “It was an amazing opportunity, and course, where I got to take time out to review skills, gain new tools and to reflect and take a wider view.” – Alison Cadman (Dwell Housing Trust)
- “Not only did I learn practical tools and approaches to become a great leader, I learned to believe in myself as a leader with real potential and was inspired by a room full of hugely diverse, motivated leaders from across New Zealand.” – Gail Marshall (Community Comms Collective)
- “It is the best personal and professional development course I have ever done. Well designed, prepared, useful tools and great support mechanisms.” – Belinda van Eindhoven (Sustainable Business Council)