Call for Participants – Strengthening the for-purpose sector Workshop#2

NFP Resource has been informed of a call by Humanitix for volunteers to participate in one or two days of a workshop to be held in Wellington or on-line by Zoom.

The request reads:

“Sue Barker is currently undertaking a research project supported by the New Zealand Law Foundation International Research Fellowship Te Karaihipi Rangahau ā Taiao: “What does a world-leading framework of charities law look like?“.

As part of the research, we are looking for a wide range of volunteers to participate in a co-design sprint process led by the Centre for Social Impact, focusing on what should be the definition of charitable purpose in contemporary Aotearoa New Zealand.



We are calling on people to register their interest to participate in either the full sprint process as sprint participants (to be held in Wellington in person on Thursday 11 and Friday 12 March 2021) OR as “challengers” (which would involve 1 – 1/2 hours by zoom on one or both days). Please indicate your preference through the ticket type and register before Friday 26 February 2021.”

<More information and Registration (free)>