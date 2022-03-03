Boards – Diversity of Thought

We recently received an email from APPOINT offering a free copy of a Whitepaper on Diversity in Boards and a free scorecard to a limited number of nonprofits. We have not tested the paper or scorecard, but in the hope that it is of interest to your community we repeat the offer below.

Note that registration is required.

Does your board use diversity of thought?

Diverse thinking and better group decision-making are needed by boards who are facing greater complexity…think people challenges, conflicting stakeholder preferences, social movements or climate change.

BoardPro’s partner DOT Scorecard is offering a new guide produced in collaboration with BoardPro: Leveraging Diversity of Thought for Better Board Decision-making.

Download Complimentary White Paper

And to celebrate five years of helping boards apply their diversity of thought, DOT Scorecard is offering a free evaluation to five smaller Not-For-Profit boards (t/o <$5m). Closes 5pm on 16 March.