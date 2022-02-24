‘Billboards for good’ initiative gives charities space and design support

New Zealand’s Lumo Digital Outdoor is teaming up with Canva, which provides a global visual-design platform, to supply charities with free outdoor inventory and creative support. New Zealand-based charities can apply for a free awareness campaign using Lumo inventory across LED screens in Auckland, Tauranga, Hamilton, Christchurch and Wellington, along with design support from Canva. The ‘Billboards for good’ initiative starts this month with Voices of Hope, a charity involved in breaking the stigma around mental illness to decrease suicide rates.
