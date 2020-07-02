Bank Accounts for Non-Profit Organisations

Update June 2020: Kiwibank changes credit card provider

NFP Resource recently received an enquiry relating to the fees that NZ banks charge non-profits and whether any still offer fees-free accounts. Our research indicated that there is a tremendous variety in what banks may (OR MAY NOT!) offer to clubs/non-profits and we found that the banks’ websites are not always helpful!

Accordingly, On 12 December 2018 NFP Resource sent letters to each of the major NZ Banks, and posed the following queries:

Do you offer reduced fees (or nil fees) to non-profit groups?

If so ….

To which types of non-profit groups?

And upon which accounts?

Are there any specific conditions (eg minimum balance etc.)?

What information is required for a qualifying non-profit group to open such an account?

Disappointingly we have not received any response from:

ASB Bank

Westpac

BNZ Bank

Heartland

Kiwibank

The responses from the various banks who responded (in the order received) are repeated as follows (we will update the post should other responses be received):

TSB has a specific, transactional account type which is designed to be used by not-for-profit groups. There are no transaction fees on the account, however other service fees may apply. Application forms and ID verification are required for all authorised persons. Please note that we run very limited cash handling services outside of Taranaki. Not-for-profit groups can contact TSB to discuss their options further.

See: https://www.tsb.co.nz/clubs-society

Do you offer reduced fees (or nil fees) to non profit groups?

Yes, we offer a fee-free current account to non-profit organisations

To which types of non-profit groups?

The definition of a non-profit organisation is

“any society, association or organisation that:

is not carried on for the profit or gain of any member

has rules that do not allow money, property or any other benefits to be distributed to any of its members

NPOs can be in the form of a:

Trust

Incorporated Body or Society

Charitable Institution

Cultural or special interest group

And upon which accounts?

We have a specific account dedicated to non-profit organisations

Are there specific conditions (eg minimum balance etc.)?

There is no specific balance requirement, the organisation must meet the definitions shown above and supply the information detailed below

What information is required for a qualifying non-profit group to open such an account?

Customers must produce one of the following:

Certificate of registration as a charitable entity from the Charities Commission,

Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Incorporated Societies, or

Statuary Declaration of Intention to operate as a Non-Profit Organisation within the definition above.

In addition, we’d require identification documents for us to verify the identities of all signatories/trustee to the account.

Additional information

As well as being fee-free from account and transaction fees the Non-Profit current account also offers:

No cheque clearance or cash handling fees

Full transactional access with credit interest paid on credit balances

Overdraft facilities available provided the rules/constitution of the organisation permit borrowing

At Co-op we provide banking services for everyday New Zealand personal customers. Unfortunately, our banking services don’t extend to non-profit organisations which require different frameworks and systems to support.

a. Do you offer reduced fees (or nil fees) to non-profit groups?

Yes, we offer a package which has no transactional account fees

b. To which types of non-profit groups?

Our Star Banking Package is available for Clubs or Societies which must be not for profit organisations supporting an issue or matter of community interest for non-commercial purposes. Such organisations may be involved in a range of areas relating to the arts, charities, education, politics, religion, sport, research or other endeavors.

c. And upon which accounts?

A transactional or working account, a Call account to provide interest income on large amounts of money which might still require immediate access, and a term investment account to provide higher interest where the money will not be required for fixed lengths of time.

d. Are there any specific conditions?

There are no fees, no minimum opening balance and a chance to win one of ten $1000 prizes every month!

e. What information is required for the qualifying non-profit group to open such an account?

1. a) Constitutional document, rules for the Organisations and/or minutes recording persons authorised to act on behalf of the Organisation

b) Address verification also required for the Organisation itself

2. Identification and address verification requirements for individuals associated to this entity

a) President, Secretary, Treasurer, current committee or management team

b) Other person(s) who will operate this account



SBS Bank is focused on helping the communities it operates in. You could say that helping communities is in our DNA, because Southland Building Society was established to strengthen and grow the local community.

SBS Bank recognises the large contribution non-profit organisations play in the community. The bank also wants to recognise the contribution of volunteers in their local communities. The SBS Star package is designed to make it easy for non-profit organisations to operate and to assist these organisations to be financially strong with healthy interest income and a special prize draw.

Contact SBS Bank : 0800 SBSBANK (0800 727 2265)

-o0o-

In June 2020 we received the following advice from FINZ regarding a credit card change by Kiwibank: