AuSAE – Think Paper – Association Questions to think about

The Australasian Society of Association Executives (AuSAE) has published a useful ‘Think Paper’ to assist organisations’ thought processes as we progress through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Covid-19
Information on COVID-19 for Non-Profits (Updated 9 April 2020)
DIA Charities Services have published information on Covid-19 for Registered Charities and intend to keep it updated. Read the information here -o0o- In the UK, the Charities Commission have released advice for trustee meetings during Read more…