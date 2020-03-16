Covid-19. Cancellations and Postponments

The following non-profit events have been postponed or cancelled:

William Buck
All seminars and workshops planned for March and April have been postponed

Northland Community Expos
Postponed to April 2021

Auckland Regional Funding Fair
ANCAD advise that the Auckland Regional Funding Fair scheduled for Wednesday 18 March has been postponed.

Information on COVID-19 for registered charities (from DIA Charities Services)

COVID-19 advice for organisations 
(Thanks to Hui-E)

CommunityNet Aotearoa has produced a resource for organisations with relevant links to up-to-date advice provided by the New Zealand Ministry of Health, advice on public events and mass gatherings, MBIE’s information for Businesses and the Government’s Economic Response Package announcement, and general advice provided by the World Health Organisation. Click here to access the webpage  

New Zealand’s priority is slowing the spread of COVID-19. On 16 March 2020, the Government advised public events or mass gatherings where 500 or more people are together in one place, at one time should be cancelled. Examples include concerts, festivals and sports matches. Click here to learn more

