Auckland Region Community Funding Fair 20 March 2019

12 midday-3pm

Mary Thomas Centre

3 Gibbons Rd, Takapuna

AucklandANCAD is planning a Community Funding Fair 2019, 20 March from 12 midday to 3.00pm. This has always been our most popular event. This year we will have funding booths where the community can have conversations with funders after the usual more formal presentations. Please RSVP and secure a place early as this will be a very popular event.

Phone: 09 486-4820

Email:info@ancad.org.nz