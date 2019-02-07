Auckland Region Community Funding Fair 20 March 2019

|12 midday-3pm
Mary Thomas Centre
3 Gibbons Rd, Takapuna
AucklandANCAD is planning a Community Funding Fair 2019, 20 March from 12 midday to 3.00pm. This has always been our most popular event. This year we will have funding booths where the community can have conversations with funders after the usual more formal presentations.
Please RSVP and secure a place early as this will be a very popular event.
Non-profit FAQs
Bank Accounts for Non-Profit Organisations
NFP Resource recently received an enquiry relating to the fees that NZ banks charge non-profits and whether any still offer fees-free accounts. Our research indicated that there is a tremendous variety in what banks may Read more…