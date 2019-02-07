Auckland Region Community Funding Fair 20 March 2019

Published by NFP Editor on

12 midday-3pm
Mary Thomas Centre
3 Gibbons Rd, Takapuna
AucklandANCAD is planning a Community Funding Fair 2019, 20 March from 12 midday to 3.00pm. This has always been our most popular event. This year we will have funding booths where the community can have conversations with funders after the usual more formal presentations.

Please RSVP and secure a place early as this will be a very popular event.
Phone: 09 486-4820
Email:info@ancad.org.nz
Categories: Non-profit FAQs

