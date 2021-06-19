Auckland – Financial Reporting Clinics

Charities Services will be holding financial reporting clinics in Auckland on the 23rd and 24th of June.

You are invited to come and talk to their accountants who will be available to answer questions you may have about:

Performance Reports

Financial Statements

Audit requirements for your charity

There are two clinic times and locations available:

Wednesday, 23rd June 2021

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Venue: Department of Internal Affairs, 12-16 Nicholls Lane, Parnell, Auckland

To book an appointment go here.

Thursday, 24th June 2021 – Hosted by ANCAD

Time: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Venue: Mary Thomas Centre, 3 Gibbons Road, Takapuna

To book an appointment go here.

Appointments are for 20 minutes, so please be on time. Please let us know if you can’t make your appointment so we can see someone else. If you have specific questions about your performance report or your annual return, please bring these documents with you. If you have any questions about this event, email info@charities.govt.nz