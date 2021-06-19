Auckland – Financial Reporting Clinics

Published by NFP Editor on

Charities Services will be holding financial reporting clinics in Auckland on the 23rd and 24th of June.

You are invited to come and talk to their accountants who will be available to answer questions you may have about:

  • Performance Reports
  • Financial Statements
  • Audit requirements for your charity

There are two clinic times and locations available:

Wednesday, 23rd June 2021

Time: 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Venue: Department of Internal Affairs, 12-16 Nicholls Lane, Parnell, Auckland

To book an appointment go here.

Thursday, 24th June 2021 – Hosted by ANCAD

Time: 9:30 AM – 2:00 PM

Venue: Mary Thomas Centre, 3 Gibbons Road, Takapuna

To book an appointment go here.

Appointments are for 20 minutes, so please be on time. Please let us know if you can’t make your appointment so we can see someone else. If you have specific questions about your performance report or your annual return, please bring these documents with you. If you have any questions about this event, email info@charities.govt.nz

Categories: AccountingAudits and FinanceLegalNon-profit FAQs

Related Posts

Administration

PwC On Board

PwC On Board is a programme which “encourages our partners and staff to seek opportunities … to use their professional skills to give back to the community, broaden their governance knowledge and networks and contribute Read more…

Accounting

Bank Accounts for Non-Profit Organisations

Update May 2021 Banks phasing out cheques: Final dates that cheques will be accepted:      ANZ – 31 May Cooperative Bank – 1 June TSB – 25 June WESTPAC – 25 June RABOBANK – Read more…

Governance

Revision of Incorporated Societies Act (updated)

Updated 19 May 2021 Garth Rowland-Foreman, a Director of LEAD, has penned a detailed and useful blog on the LEAD website “A COMMUNITY RESPONSE TO THE NEW INCORPORATED SOCIETIES BILL” . The blog post commences: Read more…