Applications open for Hamilton City Council’s Community Grants.

Are you part of a Hamilton-based not-for-profit community organisation? Applications are now open for Hamilton City Council’s Single-Year Community Grants.

If your organisation needs a bit of extra funding to keep up the mahi, make sure you get your application in by Tuesday 15 February 2022. The annual fund pool is more than $300,000, with grants capped at $10,000 per application.

The Single-Year Community Grants can help an organisation with:

Operating and admin costs

The cost of community programme development and implementation

Community events, festivals and programmes

Equipment and resources

Your community group might be considered a priority if it has an annual total income of less than $500,000 and/or has a higher number of volunteer hours and in-kind donations.

Head along to our information evening on Wednesday 2 February at 5.30pm, held at the Western Community Centre. Numbers are limited and MyVaccine passes will be scanned at the door. If you don’t have a MyVaccine pass, please email info@hcc.govt.nz for more information.

The final grant recipients will be announced in May.

<Full Details>