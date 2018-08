Ports of Auckland Round the Bays organisers are looking to donate $60,000 to three charities for next year’s fun run.

Set for March 3, participants can walk, run or jog 8.5 kilometres from the city along the waterfront to St Heliers Bay for the annual event. 

Now, the organisers are calling on registered New Zealand charities to apply for a share of $60,000.

Applications close 31 August