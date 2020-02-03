Applications for Catapult Community Leaders Scholarship now open

How do you create a bold and exciting vision for your not for profit?

How do you align and inspire people to that vision?

How do you influence people within and outside your organisation?

These are just some of the things the four recipients of Catapult’s 2020 Community Leaders Scholarships can look forward to learning when they attend Catapult Leadership programmes on fully paid scholarships each worth $5,400.

Applications for these four scholarships on Catapult Leadership – a four day residential leadership programme – are now open to people working in the not-for-profit sector.

Applications are due by 31 March 2020 (Details and Application).

Here’s what some past recipients have said: