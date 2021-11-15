Annual Survey of the Aid Sector 2020-2021 – CID

In October the Council for International Development (CID) released its annual survey of the aid sector. According to the report, New Zealanders contributed $196million to aid charities in 2020-2021. This is less than the high of $215million in 2016 but similar to the amount given in the year before Covid.

Other key findings:

Partnerships between aid charities and the private sector have dropped for the first time in years -from 66% the year before to 46% this year.

Number of volunteers in the aid sector has increased by 10% this year, and now out-number paid staff.

This signals increased support from the public, but longer-term sustainability risk

Aid charities have global reach. Top 10 countries for development spend have Uganda at the top, followed by Papua New Guinea and Fiji in the Pacific, and Afghanistan and Myanmar.

For the first time, India, Lebanon and Ethiopia are in the Top 10 – after New Zealander donated in response to Delta outbreaks in India, the bomb blast in Lebanon, and increasing famines in Ethiopia

Report: Adapting to Covid. CID survey of the Aid Sector 2020-2021