Annual Survey of the Aid Sector 2020-2021 – CID

In October the Council for International Development (CID) released its annual survey of the aid sector. According to the report, New Zealanders contributed $196million to aid charities in 2020-2021. This is less than the high of $215million in 2016 but similar to the amount given in the year before Covid.

Other key findings:

  • Partnerships between aid charities and the private sector have dropped for the first time in years -from 66% the year before to 46% this year.
  • Number of volunteers in the aid sector has increased  by 10% this year, and now out-number paid staff.
  • This signals increased support from the public, but longer-term sustainability risk
  • Aid charities have global reach. Top 10 countries for development spend have Uganda at the top, followed by Papua New Guinea and Fiji in the Pacific, and Afghanistan and Myanmar.
  • For the first time, India, Lebanon and Ethiopia are in the Top 10 – after New Zealander donated in response to Delta outbreaks in India, the bomb blast in Lebanon, and increasing famines in Ethiopia

Report: Adapting to Covid. CID survey of the Aid Sector 2020-2021

