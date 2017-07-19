Annual Reporting Standards for Registered NZ Charities

DIA Charities Services advise that under the new reporting standards, Tier 3 and Tier 4 charities are required to produce a Performance Report every year as part of the Annual Return process. 

Charities Services advise that they are holding a series of webinars for Tier 3 and Tier 4 charities which will:

” … explain: – What a Performance Report is
                       – How it fits in with your charity’s Annual Return
                       – What you need to complete one
                       – How it can help your registered charity.”

