ANCAD’s 2022 Funding Directory Auckland Region

ANCAD advise that their 2022 Funding Directory Auckland Region is now available for purchase.

This year it is available in 3 different ways:

a printed hard copy book version (80+ pages). Cost $44.50 (incl.gst and postage). Maximum orders from website is 2 printed versions. GO HERE to purchase.

to purchase. a PDF version. Cost $25 incl gst. GO HERE to purchase.

to purchase. a special price combo option. PDF plus ONE PRINTED HARD COPY BOOK (80+ pages). Cost $59.50 (incl.gst and postage). GO HERE to purchase.

March 2022

