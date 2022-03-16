ANCAD’s 2022 Funding Directory Auckland Region

ANCAD  advise that their 2022 Funding Directory Auckland Region is now available for purchase.

This year it is available in 3 different ways:

  • a printed hard copy book version (80+ pages). Cost $44.50 (incl.gst and postage). Maximum orders from website is 2 printed versions. GO HERE to purchase.
  • a PDF version. Cost $25 incl gst. GO HERE to purchase.
  • a special price combo option. PDF plus ONE PRINTED HARD COPY BOOK (80+ pages). Cost $59.50 (incl.gst and postage). GO HERE to purchase.

