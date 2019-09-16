Agile Training – Free offer for NonProfits

Boost (in Wellington) run a training course in the Agile way of working, and are offering non-profits up to four free seats on the course.

The Agile way of working is useful for charities and not-for-profits because it helps them make the most of always-tight budgets. It’s a two-day course and is accredited with both ICAgile and the Project Management Institute.

Our purpose as a company is supporting others to have a lasting and positive impact, and offering these free seats is one way we can do this.

You can learn more about the free training offer here

 

NFP Resource has no connection with this offer and no endorsement of the training or the company should be implied.

 

