Agile Training – Free offer for NonProfits

Boost (in Wellington) run a training course in the Agile way of working, and are offering non-profits up to four free seats on the course.

The Agile way of working is useful for charities and not-for-profits because it helps them make the most of always-tight budgets. It’s a two-day course and is accredited with both ICAgile and the Project Management Institute.

Our purpose as a company is supporting others to have a lasting and positive impact, and offering these free seats is one way we can do this.

