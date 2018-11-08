NFP Resource was recently forwarded details of a website post from UK Company RS Components which shares a useful and in-depth home safety checklist they have created for wheelchair users.

The guide is called “A Home Safety Checklist for Wheelchair Users”. It offers valuable information such as:

Understanding areas of most concern or particular difficulties frequently experienced by wheelchair users in their own homes.

A comprehensive checklist, which includes standards and recommendations, covering all areas of a home (kitchen, bathroom, stairways, etc.) and aimed at improving the overall comfort and safety for those in a wheelchair.

Tips and advice on basic wheelchair checks and the importance of regular maintenance.

Advice on manoeuvring, both inside the house as well as in outside areas and access points, to prevent injuries and accidents.

Other helpful resources, downloads, and further information to help maintain a safe and wheelchair-friendly home environment.

You can view the full guide at: A Home Safety Checklist for Wheelchair Users

