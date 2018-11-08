NFP Resource was recently forwarded details of a website post from UK Company RS Components which shares a useful and in-depth home safety checklist they have created for wheelchair users.
The guide is called “A Home Safety Checklist for Wheelchair Users”. It offers valuable information such as:
- Understanding areas of most concern or particular difficulties frequently experienced by wheelchair users in their own homes.
- A comprehensive checklist, which includes standards and recommendations, covering all areas of a home (kitchen, bathroom, stairways, etc.) and aimed at improving the overall comfort and safety for those in a wheelchair.
- Tips and advice on basic wheelchair checks and the importance of regular maintenance.
- Advice on manoeuvring, both inside the house as well as in outside areas and access points, to prevent injuries and accidents.
- Other helpful resources, downloads, and further information to help maintain a safe and wheelchair-friendly home environment.
You can view the full guide at: A Home Safety Checklist for Wheelchair Users
(Contributed)